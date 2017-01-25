Go Teams Go

The final score was not indicative of how tough the battle was for 24 minutes, however Brewster Boys exploded in the 4th quarter to win 61-31. Trojans struggled to execute offensively and shot the ball poorly. They were led by Bo Charlton with 10 points. The 1st place Brewster Girls took care of business against Manson winning 44-26. Brewster rushed out to a 14-3 first quarter lead. The Manson girls hung around but were never able to get the lead under double figures. Manson was lead by Celina Mendoza with 12.

Chelan took on the Okanogan Bulldogs, the Girls final score 27- 82 and the Boys took home a win with a final score of 57-43.