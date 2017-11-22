Give NCW Crowdfunding Campaign For Local Non Profits Starts Thanksgiving Day

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington will launch their annual Give NCW campaign this week as part of the annual Regional Grant Program awarded to 28 non-profits across north central Washington.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is a tax exempt philanthropic organization that helps support charitable causes throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

Jennifer Dolge, Director of Donor Services and Communications for the Foundation, says a big part of what their service comes by way of an annual competitive grant program…

Each applicant is visited by a team of Community Foundation staff and Trustees to learn more about their organization and grant request to determine which 25 projects will be awarded funding.

Each of the grant recipients receive a portion of the requested amount- and that, Dolge says, is where Give NCW comes in…

Give NCW starts this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day and runs through the end of the year.

Among the 25 Give NCW participants are THRIVE Chelan Valley, who received a $7500 grant for a mentoring program-

Methow Arts Alliance was awarded $11,250 for a program that brings Arts education to students in five Okanogan County School Districts that would otherwise have no arts – and the Apple Pie Jamboree was awarded $6000 for event improvements.