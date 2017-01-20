[1/20/17] Give NCW Breaks Fundraising Record For Grants

From Give NCW:

This year, YOUR donations totaled MORE than the foundation awarded in its annual Regional Impact Grants. We cannot thank you enough for supporting your nonprofit community!

$459,202 to support North Central Washington nonprofits

  • $229,202 in Give NCW donations from the public

  • $5,000 Funday Monday bonus grants

  • $225,000 in Regional Impact Grants

  • 11 Nonprofits Fully Funded

  • 705 Donations

  • 426 Individual Donors