[1/20/17] Give NCW Breaks Fundraising Record For Grants
Posted in Feature
From Give NCW:
This year, YOUR donations totaled MORE than the foundation awarded in its annual Regional Impact Grants. We cannot thank you enough for supporting your nonprofit community!
$459,202 to support North Central Washington nonprofits
-
$229,202 in Give NCW donations from the public
-
$5,000 Funday Monday bonus grants
-
$225,000 in Regional Impact Grants
-
11 Nonprofits Fully Funded
-
705 Donations
-
426 Individual Donors