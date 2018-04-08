Gilbert Fire Update – 8/04 9 AM

The Gilbert Fire, burning 21 miles west of Twisp, has increased to 7,000 acres in size.

At press time, there is a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents above the road closure at the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Twisp River Road. With predicted weather, the fire is expected to move eastward, and could result in an elevation to a Level 3 for upper Twisp River residents in the near future.

The growth of the fire Friday night was primarily in a southeast direction into Williams Creek. Crews are scouting contingency lines and preparing for structure protection in the Twisp River Drainage. A Type 1 incident management team has arrived, and will assume command Sunday morning.