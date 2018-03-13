Gabi Navarro Is Named 2018 Miss Lake Chelan

Congratulations are due to Chelan High School junior, Gabi Navarro – she was crowned 2018 Miss Lake Chelan on Saturday night before a packed house at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.

First Runner Up went to Lucy Bordner, Second Runner up, Rosa Lopez Barboza.

Miss Congeniality – The Spirit of Miss Lake Chelan was awarded to Sierra Rothlisberger.

Congratulations are also due to candidates Aislinn Davis, who received the Judges Award, and Abigail Martin, who received the Self Expression Award.

All total, more than $7,500 in college scholarship dollars were awarded, including a $250 scholarship for the Escort Award, given to Gage Estes.

The first official public appearance of the newly crowned Miss Lake Chelan Royalty will be this Saturday morning at the Lion’s Club Shamrock Shuffle 5k Run For Diabetes – followed by the Wayne Kelly Top Dog Parade.