Future Development Of Chelan Will Be Topic At Wednesday’s City Planning Open House

Chelan residents may want to attend Wednesday night’s public hearing hosted by the City Planning Commission.

The Planning Department has released their draft Comprehensive Plan Update, which includes policy and land use plan changes that will guide how Chelan develops.

Supporting transportation and Capital Facility Plans are also part of the plan update.

Based on the Comprehensive Plan Update, zoning, building, sub-division, critical areas, shoreline and other development regulation amendments are being proposed.

Wednesday night’s public hearing gets under way at 6pm at City Council Chambers at 135 E Johnson ave.

City officials have told us time and time again this is an important meeting to attend if you care about future development in the Chelan Valley.

The draft plan is lengthy and can be a bit difficult to understand but you can preview it on the City of Chelan website:

http://cityofchelan.us/departments/

Look for building and planning. If you have questions, call the City of Chelan Planning Department at 682-8017.