Funding Needed for Community Nursing Program

A grant that funded a program which provids nursing assistance for vulnerable adults living at home is set to run out at the end of July. The Chelan Valley Community Nurse Program provides nurse home visits, health education, blood pressure screening clinics, and referrals for other services. Michele Jerome is the nurse, and is in the process of finding money to keep the service going come August.

Monday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program on KOZI will be dedicated to raising funds for the Community Nurse service, you’re invited to call in and pledge.