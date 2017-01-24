Fuel Truck Accident Blocks McNeil Canyon For Several Hours Monday

On 01/23/17 at approximately 11:48 PM Douglas County Deputies responded to a one vehicle accident on McNeil Canyon Rd. at MP 4 near Chelan. A fully loaded fuel truck was driving down the steep grade in icy conditions. The driver lost control in the ice and snow and sideways into the ditch. There were no injuries and no fuel spills. A second tank truck had to be called to empty the stuck vehicle before it could be towed out. McNeil Canyon Rd. was blocked for several hours.