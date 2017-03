Fruit Frost Forecast

The Fruit Frost Forecast is an essential part of good farming. It’s a report that most apple growers must listen to each evening. These reports come from meteorologists at the “Weather Center” featuring key station forecast lows!

The Fruit Frost Forecast will air each evening on KOZI radio at 5:15pm/ 6:15pm/ 7:15pm/ and 8:15pm seven days a week.