051118 Friday NWS Spokane River Flood Warning

The Flood Warning For The Similkameen River near Nighthawk continues until further notice.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast… The river is expected to rise to near 15.4 feet today, high stage since 1974.

Fire officials in Okanogan county have reported flooding of homes along the shores of Lake Osoyoos. It is likely that the lake level will exceed 916 ft on Thursday. Flooding on Lake Osoyoos is occuring from snowmelt runoff entering the lake from the upper Okanogan basin in British Columbia as well as from the backwater effect from high flows on the Similkeen river downstream of Zosel Dam.

Emergency managers are reporting flooding along the Chewuch river north of Winthrop Thursday morning the Chewuch was at 0.43 feet. The historic Crest is 10.06 in 2018. Some locations that will experience flooding include Memorial Campground. Warm temperatures later in the week could cause additional flooding due to snowmelt.

US Army Corps of Engineers is reporting flooding in the town of Conconully along the North Fork of Salmon Creek.

* While the North Fork Salmon Creek will recede a bit as the rainfall moves out of the area, warm temperatures could cause additional flooding due to snowmelt.

* Flood Warning remains in effect thru the weekend for The town of Conconully.