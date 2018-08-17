Friday Morning Fire Activity

The timeline of fire events early Friday morning:

4:40 a.m. – Thunder/lightning storm moves through Chelan Valley, from south to north; two lightning strike fires confirmed on south-southeast side of Chelan Butte

5:12 a.m. – Lightning strike fire reported on Union Valley/Idle Spurs

5:20 a.m. – DNR hand crews staging near Entiat for Butte fires; fire reported on ridgeline above Lone Pine Fruit, Douglas County Fire 2 & 4 responding

5:29 a.m. – Union Valley fire reported contained, in mop-up stage

5:31 a.m. – Douglas County fire requests helicopter for Lone Pine Fire, warns fire will run without air support

5:40 a.m. – Central Washington Interagency Command (CWIC) advises no helicopter until at least 9 a.m.

5:50 a.m. – Chelan Butte fires handed over to DNR

6:02 a.m. – Union Valley Fire reported out