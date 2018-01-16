Friday Is Your Last Chance To Weigh In On Your Thoughts On A Self Guided Solar System Display In Chelan

Chelan County PUD would like to know your thoughts on an “Objects in the Solar System & Galaxy” signage display that has been proposed for the PUD’s Riverwalk Park in Chelan.

The project was proposed by the Chelan Rotary, who would also install and maintain the planet walk. Russ Jones, a local amateur astronomer and Rotarian shares more on the concept…

Russ says the Chelan Rotary is well on their way to having the funding portion of the proposed project buttoned up…

Final approval for the project will depend, partly, on the results of a survey- which means you have a say in whether “objects in the solar system & galaxy” display comes to fruition.

The deadline to do that, however, is this Friday.

The survey is on the Chelan County PUD website at ChelanPUD.org –