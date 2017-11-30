Free Snowmobile Safety Class Being Held On December 9th

New to snowmobiling? Not sure exactly what you should our should not be doing?

There’s a class for that!

On December 9th, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, with partners, is offering a free snowmobile safety certification class to snowmobilers of all ages…

113017 Snowmobile Class 1

That’s Rich Magnussen, with Chelan County Emergency Management. The free snowmobile safety class is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 from 8am to 4pm at the Lake Wenatchee Recreation Club…

113017 Snowmobile Class 2

The deadline to register for the free snowmobile safety course is Wednesday, December 6th.

For more information or to register for the class, contact Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 667-6508.