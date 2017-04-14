Free Mulch At Chelan Transfer Station Available Now

Chelan County Public Works is offering free mulch at the Chelan Transfer Station.

Brenda Blanchfield is the Sold Waste Coordinator for Chelan County Public Works- and tells KOZI that the surplus mulch is available starting today…

041217 Free Mulch 1 :44 “…morning until 4 o’clock.”

If you would like mulch, you are asked to bring a shovel, gloves and any other appropriate tools with you—you will be loading and hauling your own mulch.

Blanchfield says the surplus mulch comes from last summer’s brush abatement…

041217 Free Mulch 2 :29 “…make some room in the chip yard.”

The Chelan Transfer Station is located at 23235 Highway 97A- near the Chelan Walmart. Hours of operation are 10AM-4PM Tuesday through Friday and 9AM-4PM on Saturdays.