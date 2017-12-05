Free Chipping Event Held In Chelan This Weekend And Next

For the second year in a row, Chelan and Manson residents have an opportunity to rid their properties of fire fuels for free…

051217 Free Chipping 1 :13 “…dump that for free.”

That’s Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney.

Examples of brush that are considered fire fuel include sage brush, juniper, arborvitae and bitter brush. You are asked to cut the brush into lengths that are no greater than 8 feet. The offer is open to residential application only and is limited to removal of brush that would contribute to wildfire spread.

The free weekends, this weekend and next, are not for normal yard waste…

051217 Free Chipping 2 :08 “..hazards away from homes.”

The $8 dump fee at the Chelan Transfer Station will be waived for those who want to reduce brush and woody vegetation debris. Do not bring leaves, grass clippings, trash, noxious weeds, stumps or any other normal yard waste. If you do, you will pay the regular dumping fee.

Free dumping is today (FRIDAY), tomorrow (SATURDAY) from 10AM- 5pm and will be repeated next weekend, Friday May 19 and Saturday, May 20 for those same hours.

The Chelan Transfer Station is located ½ mile north of Walmart on 97A. Free fire fuel dumping is open to residential only—no commercial dumping.