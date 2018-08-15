“Freaky Friday” at the Stampede

Two separate incidents added up to a “Freaky Friday” at the second night of the Omak Stampede. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers, a large group of law enforcement officers were standing at the Command Post around 7:30 PM, when one of the horses used for the parade of flags was being taken to the trailer. The horse spooked and made a direct line for the Command Post and all the cops. The horse went through around 10 cops, not hitting anyone but tried to jump a 4 wheeler but did not make it, flipped ended up landing on top of one of the trailers, smashing it and then got to its feet and took off running again, knocking one cop to the ground. No one was seriously hurt . . . including the horse!

Then, after the Stampede race around 10 p.m., deputies were at the Command Post waiting for the traffic to clear. The Sheriff picks up the story:

Arrested at the scene were the driver, 41-year-old Roland Winfrey and his passenger, 59-year-old Daryl Givens, both of Spokane. Both were charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin. Both are convicted felons, Winfrey with eleven convictions and Givens with seven.

Left: Roland Winfrey; Right: Daryl Givens