Frank’s Pond open to fishing for juvenile anglers only beginning Friday April 28th.

The opener will provide juvenile anglers with spring fishing opportunity. Effective dates: Saturday April 28 through June 30, 2018. All fish species.

Location: Frank’s Pond within the Beebe Springs Wildlife Area, Chelan County (https://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/chelan/Beebe%20Springs/).

Anglers under 15 years of age may fish Frank’s Pond and are not required to have a

fishing license.

Statewide general rules for daily limits and minimum sizes apply to all fish species.

Please use the designated parking area at the Beebe Springs Wildlife Area when visiting

Frank’s Pond.

Juvenile fishing beginning July 1 will be covered under the 2018-2019 Washington Sport

Fishing Rules pamphlet.

Fishing rules are subject to change. Check the WDFW website WDFW.WA.GOV for details on fishing seasons and regulations… or call the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest information at (360) 902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules.