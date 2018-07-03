Four Meetings Planned For Information On Relocating Mountain Goats To North Cascades

Four meetings are scheduled later this month to enable Washington residents to learn more about a proposal to move mountain goats from Olympic National Park to the North Cascades during the summers of 2018 and 2019.

Surprisingly, though the proposal calls for relocating mountain goats to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, at this point, no meetings are scheduled for either Chelan or Okanogan Counties.

The public is invited to hear a presentation and speak with representatives from the US Forest Service and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at meetings in Sedro Wooley, Darrington, North Bend and Sultan.



The National Parks Service, in collaboration with the two agencies, has prepared a draft environmental impact statement for a mountain goat management plan, removing them from the Olympic National Park to reduce damage to the park’s natural resources- especially native vegetation- and to protect public safety.

The preferred alternative in the draft environmental impact statement, calls for relocating some of the mountain goats from the park and nearby forest service lands to their native habitat in the Mt. Baker, Snoqualmie and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests.

The parks service is expected to issue a final environmental impact statement this spring.

The four public meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 20, 21 and 22 and the following Monday, March 26.