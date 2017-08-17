Four Employees Fired From Pateros Area Fish Hatchery For Creating Sexualized Culture

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Four Department of Fish and Wildlife employees have been fired after an investigation found a sexualized culture at one of the agency’s fish hatcheries led at least one woman to take a job at another location.

The employees at the Wells Hatchery complex near Pateros were fired last week following a June report in which investigators say that the hatchery’s manager did not stop “locker room talk,” by subordinates.

The consulting firm did not conclude that anyone had been sexually harassed, and Fish and Wildlife spokesman Bruce Botka said that the agency is not pursuing criminal charges against the four.

The firings come after a news outlets reported last week on a 2015 workplace investigation that found a sexual office culture among some in the Fish and Wildlife department’s upper ranks.