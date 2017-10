Four East Wenatchee Teens Lead Deputies On Car Chase In Stolen Car

An early Sunday morning joy ride ended badly for four East Wenatchee teenagers…

101017 DCSO Car Chase 1 :12 “…the eastmont extension.”

That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal…

101017 DCSO Car Chase 2 1:01 “…investigation is continuing.”

Sheriff Gjesdal says deputies later learned that the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, had been stolen from Entiat just hours before the pursuit…

101017 DCSO Car Chase 3 :07 “…at ssuch an early age.”