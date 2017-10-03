Former City Of Chelan Parks Director, Charles Sablan Named As Victim In Fatal Car Accident

Former City of Chelan Parks Director, Charles Sablan, was killed in a freak vehicle accident early Thursday morning.

Chelan Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, says the first call came in at 5:37 am reporting a car versus deer incident…

Chelan EMS and Fire & Rescue crews were first on the scene, followed shortly after by Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies. Because the fatal accident happened on a state Highway, Washington State Patrol responded to conduct the investigation…

Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 60 year old Charles Sablan of Chelan…

The driver of the southbound vehicle was identified as 24-year old Edy Bahena of Manson. He is expected to fully recover from his injuries…

(EDIT; Jay Witherbee):

Like many of you, I considered Charles Sablan to be a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, who lost a husband, a father and a great guy.