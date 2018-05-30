[5/30/18] Forest Service Warns Visitors Of The Prince Creek Foot Bridge Wash-out On North Shore Of Lake Chelan
US Forest Service has issued an alert for Prince Creek Campground on Lake Chelan
Lake Chelan Lakeshore Trail hikers and Prince Creek Campground users–Prince Creek Footbridge has washed out!
During the week of May 22 the footbridge over Prince Creek washed out due to high water flow.
Do not attempt to cross Prince Creek at the footbridge site. Even during normal creek levels and flow, Prince Creek is a dangerous creek to cross without a bridge.
Prince Creek Campground remains open for camping, but campers will not be able to access the Lakeshore Trail from the campground due to the bridge washout.
Lakeshore Trail users may access the trail from an alternate point just past the washout. Be aware, Lake Chelan Boat Company will be dropping hikers off further up the Lakeshore Trail and will not be stopping at the Prince Creek Campground dock.