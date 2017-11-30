Forest Service Says Map Prices Are About To Increase For First Time In A Decade

Due to increasing costs of production, printing and distribution, the Forest Service says- for the first time in a decade, they are raising the price on maps.

Forest Recreation maps are currently available for $10 at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Headquarters office and at all Ranger District offices until January 1st- then it goes up to $14.

Public Service Staff Officer, Tim Murphy, says now would be a good time to purchase a forest recreation map before the price increases.

Not only will a forest map help you navigate safely when visiting the forest, it also makes a great holiday gift or a stocking stuffer.

The forest service continually updates its maps and is also working to increase the availability of digital maps.