Forest Service Receives Funding To Fix Flood Damaged Roads

Several Forest Service roads on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest were severely damaged over the last couple of years by winter weather. Debris flows to washouts made several roads unusable.

But, with some help from the Federal Highway Administration, the Forest Service is now able to repair some of that damage.

Debbie Kelly, Public Affairs Specialist for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, says they received funding for flood repair work on six Forest Service roads that received significant damage from snow-melt and rain, causing washouts and other damage…

101017 Forest Service Funding 1 :32 “…..Federal Highway Administration.”

Kelly says the damaged roads are spread throughout the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. From the Naches Ranger District – To the Entiat and Methow Valley…

101017 Forest Service Funding 2 :25 “…..likely in early November.”

While six roads received funding for emergency repair this year, the Forest Service and Federal Highway Administration anticipate having additional funded contracts in 2018 and 2019 to repair several other damaged sites. Kelly says the Forest Service is also working this fall to repair some road damage that has not received Federal Highway Administration funding.

101017 Forest Service Funding 3 :37 “…..probably at a later time.”

During construction and repairs, expect heavy equipment and trucks along these roads

and short term closures are anticipated for some road work. For those damaged roads that are

closed, they will remain closed until they are completely repaired.

Debbie Kelly advises checking on a roads status before heading out on a Forest Service road.

101017 Forest Service Funding 4 :34 “…..call the ranger station.”