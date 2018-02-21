Forest Roads Are Being Damaged By Vehicles Driving In Closed Areas

When afternoon temperatures reached 60 degrees last week – many of us contracted Spring Fever.

Although signs of spring are appearing in lower elevation areas on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest- there is still snow in the high country and roads remain closed to motor vehicle use.

Forest service crews are reporting finding road damage from forest recreationalists driving on groomed snowmobile routes and around road barricades.

For those attempting to reach snow play areas in the forest, remember lower elevation roads may be slippery, soft and muddy due to snow melt.

The forest is asking that you do not drive on snowmobile routes or on roads that are not officially open to four wheeled vehicles.

Significant road damage can and is happening.

Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest Engineer, Jason Peterson, says they are seeing areas where motorists are driving around barricades, over berms, past road closed signs and over groomed snowmobile routes in order to access higher elevation regions of the forest.

Forest employees monitor road and trail conditions to ensure they open for public use once they dry out.

People are encouraged to recreate responsibly and not drive on groomed snowmobile routes or on muddy or soft forest roads.

Forest officials ask that people remain patient to allow the roads to dry out so no resource damage occurs before forest roads are open this spring.