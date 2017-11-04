Flood Watch In Effect Tomorrow Through Thursday

**** Flood Watch

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast for much of Central Washington Wednesday and Thursday which could lead localized flooding.

The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon with increasing threat for landslides in areas of steep terrain.

A mix of rain and snow will be possible along the East Slopes of the Cascades Wednesday morning before the Snow Level rises into the 3000 to 4000 foot range by Wednesday evening.

Between Wednesday and Thursday…three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of precipitation will be possible…with heavy snow accumulations above 4000 feet.

Soil is wet and unstable in the steep terrain of and concerns for rock and mud slides will increase Wednesday into Thursday.

Small stream and field flooding will also be a concern late this week into the weekend.