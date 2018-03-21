[3/21/18] FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Flood Watch for portions of
Chelan and Okanogan Counties through Thursday evening.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
* Heavy rainfall and melting snow will likely lead to saturated ground
conditions with significant channeled runoff.
* Runoff from rain and snow melt will swell streams and channels
leading to local flooding along small streams and in low spots
and highway culverts.
Saturated conditions will make soil and rocks susceptable to giving way
on steep slopes as mud and rock slides.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Anyone living in a flood prone area should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
What is the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning?
Flood Advisory: Be Aware: An Flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is
forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not
expected to be bad enough to issue a warning.
Flood Watch: Be Prepared:A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a
specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are
favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.
Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flood Warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is
imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or
occurring.