FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Flood Watch for portions of

Chelan and Okanogan Counties through Thursday evening.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

* Heavy rainfall and melting snow will likely lead to saturated ground

conditions with significant channeled runoff.

* Runoff from rain and snow melt will swell streams and channels

leading to local flooding along small streams and in low spots

and highway culverts.

Saturated conditions will make soil and rocks susceptable to giving way

on steep slopes as mud and rock slides.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Anyone living in a flood prone area should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

What is the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning?

Flood Advisory: Be Aware: An Flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is

forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not

expected to be bad enough to issue a warning.

Flood Watch: Be Prepared:A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a

specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are

favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flood Warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is

imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or

occurring.