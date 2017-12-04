Flood Watch Has Been Upgraded To Flood Warning

Flood Watch upgraded to Flood Warning

The Spokane Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning For

Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan Counties effective thru Thursday afternoon.

Snow Levels will rise Wednesday as another round of rain arrives overnight into Thursday. Precipitation amounts in the One to Two Inch range will be common over the steep terrain of Central and North Central Washington.

* Soils are already wet and unstable in many areas including burn scar areas created by the recent wildfires.

Concerns for Rock and Mud Slides will Increase Wednesday Into Thursday.

* After several months of above average precipitation, the water table is very high. With more rain on the way look for water to accumulate in ditches and fields with poor drainage. Rises on small streams and creeks can also be expected.

Residents living near Steep Slopes should be alert for Rock or Mud Slides.

Burn Scars in Steep Terrain will be Prone to Mud Slides And Debris Flows.

Take Immediate Action if you Witness a Slide

Report it to Local Law Enforcement.