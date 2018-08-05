Flood Watch For Stehekin River – Flood Warning For Okanogan River

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

Flood Watch for The Stehekin River at Stehekin * Wednesday morning to Friday afternoon. * 1:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 23.5 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. * Minor flooding is possible. * Forecast…Flood stage may be reached Wednesday and Thursday. * At 24.0 feet…The River may be out of its banks in spots and onto the Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road. * At 23.8 feet…McGregor’s Meadow Road will be mostly flooded. * At 23.5 feet…Some water may be over McGregor Meadows Road and the drive through the Tollber pasture. Part of the Harlequin Campground may be flooded.

The Flood Warning for The Okanogan River near Tonasket.Remains in effect until further notice.* At 12:15 AM Tuesday the stage was just under 17 ft. Flood stage is 15 feet.* Forecast…Rise above moderate flood stage this morningand continue to rise to near 19.8 feet by Saturday morning.* At 15 feet…Minor flooding of low-lying areas is likely betweenOroville and Tonasket.* At 16 feet…Pasture land between Rodeo Track Road and BentonStreet, on the east side of the river near Omak, will begin toflood.* At 17 feet…Low lying fields and pasture land in the flood plainalong the Okanogan river valley, from Oroville to Okanogan, will beflooded. Some homes near the river in Okanogan may experience somebasement flooding from seepage. Water will be between the railroadand Highway 97 near Cordell, south of Oroville. Water will beagainst the shoulder of Omak River Road across from Wanacut Creek.* At 18. feet…Major flooding of surrounding cropland is likely.Some homes and buildings adjacent to the river will experience somebasement and first floor flooding.* At 17 feet…Water will be behind the levee due to seepage,flooding the Motocross track downstream of the City of Okanogan.