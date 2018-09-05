Flood Warning For Stehekin River Remains In Effect Until Further Notice

Flood Warning for The Stehekin River at Stehekin remains in effect until further notice…* Forecast…Rise above flood 24 foot stage today and continue to rise to near 25.2 feet by Thursday morning.Minor flooding is forecast.* At 23.5 ft water may be over McGregor Meadows Road. Part of the Harlequin Campground may be flooded. * At 23.8 feet…McGregor’s Meadow Road will be mostly flooded.* At 24.0 feet…The River may be out of its banks in spots and onto the Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road.