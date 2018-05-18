Flash Flood Watch Issued For Much Of Okanogan County

Recent heavy rain is further complicating the pre-existing flood problem in Okanogan County.

The National Weather Service, in Spokane, has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of Okanogan County due to severe thunder storms.



These storms have the potential to cause flash floods, espeically over recent burn scars, as well as the possiblity of rapidly rising tributaries feeding into the Okanogan River.

All citizens should be prepared for rising water and take appropriate actions to protect lives and property as necessary.

Flooding began last week when warm temperatures began melting a record Canadian snow-pack into the Okanogan, Similkameen and Methow Rivers and their tributaries.

Incident Commanders are working closely with the weather service to monitor water levels, which are expected to continute to rise through the weekend.

Residents living near these rivers should continue to monitor high water and be prepared to move to high ground, if necessary.

The Okanogan River remainas closed to all recreational activities- and the Red Cross has a shelter on stand by in Tonasket- prepared to open quickly, if necessary.

Potable drinking water for those in need is available at Oroville City Shop, Tonasket City Shop and Riverside City Hall.

Flood mitigation efforts are being organized by the Okanogan County Department of Emergency Management, and the Northwest Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

If you have not already done so, you can sign up for emergency alerts online at okanogandem.org. That’s the Okanogan County Department of Emergency Management.

Again, that’s-

Okangoandem.org