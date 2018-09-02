Flags At Half Staff Today In Memory Of Former Governor, John Spellman

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, February 9, 2018, in memory of former Governor John Spellman who passed away on January 15 at the age of 91 from pneumonia.

Please notify your staff and all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

Memorial services will be held on February 12, 2018, at 12:00 pm at St. James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, Washington; followed by a Celebration of Life for Governor John and Lois Spellman at the Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle at 2:30 pm.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.