Five Arrested In Connection With Grant County Murder

Arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of Jill Marie Sundberg, age 31, whose body was found 1.5 miles west of Silica Road around 12:25pm on December 22, 2016.

A team consisting of Grant County Sheriff’s Office Detectives/Deputies, Interagency Narcotics Enforcement (INET) Detectives, U.S. Marshalls, all worked together during the investigation and subsequent arrest of:

• Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, and alleged shooter, age 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Julio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, age 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;

• Salvador Espinoza Gomez, age 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.

According to multiple witness accounts, the victim, Jill Sundberg, was in an argument with the alleged shooter, Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, at the Shady Tree RV Park, on the evening in question. Shortly after the argument, she was reportedly taken against her will to the location where her body was later discovered. She was reportedly shot 13 times by the alleged shooter.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “This was an immense collaborative effort between responding agencies. Our sincerest thanks to all and continued prayers to the Sundberg family for their senseless loss.”