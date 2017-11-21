Fish And Wildlife Agents Looking For Poacher Who Killed Moose Near Lake Wenatchee

Fish and Wildlife agents are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for illegally poaching an adult moose last week near Lake Wenatchee.

The moose carcass, except for its head and some portions of meat, was found Monday by an elk hunter near Meadow Creek.

Officers recovered evidence from the area where the moose died and are also recovering security footage from nearby roads.

There is no hunting season for moose in this area. Killing a moose out of season carries a maximum penalty of 5 thousand dollars and up to one year in jail. You can also permanently loose your right to hunt in Washington State and face an additional criminal wildlife penalty of 4 thousand dollars.

Law enforcement is requesting anyone with information call Fish and Wildlife at 509-662-0452. Callers who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.