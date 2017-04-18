First Of Eight Community Meetings For Assessors Office Is Tonight In Entiat

The Chelan County Assessors Office is kicking off their annual Community meetings with their first of eight meetings tonight.

Assessor, Deanna Walter says tonight’s meeting in Entiat will be held at 7PM in the Entiat Grange Hall.

The purpose of these meetings, she says, is to answer any questions about the assessed value of property…

041817 Entiat Assessor Meetings 1 :29 “…questions they wanted to.”

Walter says the meetings have been well attended in the past, and expects even higher attendance numbers this time around…

041817 Entiat Assessor Meetings 2 :14 “…we have available.”

Tonight’s Chelan County Assessor Community Meeting will be at the Entiat Grange at 7PM. Thursday of this week, the meeting will be at Chelan County Fire District 1 in Wenatchee.

Next week, community meetings will be held in Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee, followed by Chelan and Manson on Wednesday May 3rd and Thursday, May 4th.