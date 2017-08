First Hint Of A Break From The Smoke Could Come As Early As This Weekend

For the first time in two weeks, there is a hint of hope that we may see a break in the smoke and haze that has blanketed much of north central Washington, perhaps as early as Saturday…

An air quality alert, issued by the Washington State Department of Ecology, for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties, remains in effect through noon this Saturday.