The Valley Winds Community Band Concert on April 27, 2017 (7:00 pm) will benefit the Bainbridge Family (Mom Melanie, 6th Grader Greer, and High School Sophomore Dylan) . Admission to the concert is FREE. During intermission, refreshments have been provided by Chinook Music of East Wenatchee. There will be a collection bucket for donations to help the family during this time of need.

Intermission will begin with Superintendent of Chelan Schools, Barry DePaoli saying a few words about Kelly and his love of music and dedication to his children’s involvement in music. Followed by a short video clip of Kelly doing one of the things he loved most, playing music! This will occur in the PAC prior to the audience moving to the HS Commons for refreshments.

The Valley Winds Community Band will have its first ever performance on April 27, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Chelan HS PAC. Come join us for a great evening of band music and refreshments sponsored by Chinook Music of East Wenatchee (509-886-8800). Concert tickets and refreshments are FREE! Performers include 46 adults and students from Manson, Chelan, Mansfield, Brewster, Pateros, Wenatchee, and Orondo. Music being performed spans decades from Percy Grainger to Jonathan McBride, a local composer. High energy music, beautiful lyrical playing, and even a favorite march! This ensemble is directed by Stephen Burdick and Jonathan McBride, both local teachers in Chelan and Pateros.