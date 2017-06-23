Fireworks Ban For Much Of Region Including Chelan And Douglas Counties

With the 4th of July now less than two weeks away, many residents of, and visitors to North Central Washington are making plans to celebrate the nation’s 241st birthday.

This year’s celebration must be without any rocket’s red glare or bombs bursting in air however, now that a fireworks ban is in effect for much of the region, including all of Chelan County according to Fire District #1 Chief Mike Burnett…

A zero tolerance of fireworks has been in effect across the river in Douglas County since last year according to Fire District #2 Marshal Brian Brett, with one exception…

In addition, fireworks are completely prohibited in the cities of Chelan and Coulee Dam and restricted for use and/or sale in Cashmere, Entiat, Leavenworth, Bridgeport and Waterville.

Along with Chelan and Douglas, six other counties in Washington State have also placed an outright ban on fireworks, including Okanogan, Yakima, Lincoln, Franklin, Spokane and San Juan.