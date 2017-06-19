Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Second Brush Fire In Chelan Valley In Less Than A Week

Locally, we had our second big brush fire of the season over the weekend. It was reported Saturday afternoon around 4pm at the intersection of SR 150 and Chelan Falls Road.

Once again, like Monday night’s brush fire near Chelan Airport, regional firefighters joined forces to make quick work of Saturday’s Chelan Falls Fire..

061917 Chelan Falls Fire 1 :39 “…orondo that came in.”

Chief Tim Lemon, with Chelan Fire & Rescue had this early fire season advice:

061917 Chelan Falls Fire 2 :09 “…safety of the community.”