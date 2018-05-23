Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Navarre Coulee Brush Fire Tuesday Afternoon

photo courtesy Chelan Fire & Rescue

Chelan Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 12 o’clock, in the 4600 block of Navarre Coulee- and were able to get a quick handle on the blaze- keeping it to just 1 acre.

Chelan Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, says, because of the location of the fire, Chelan Fire crews responded automatic mutual aid with Entiat Fire Department…

052318 Navarre Coulee Fire 1 :31 “…moved up the hill.”

Those DNR and Forestry resources, Chief Lemon says, is not unusual during fire season…

052318 Navarre Coulee Fire 2 :25 “…mopping this fire up.”

Chief Lemon says mop up involves the use of a grid to ensure that the fire is completely out…

052318 Navarre Coulee Fire 3 :30 “…the fire is extinguished.”