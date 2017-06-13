Firefighters Have 100% Containment On Fire Near Airport In Less Than 6 Hours

Chelan firefighters, along with some help from surrounding agencies- Manson, Orondo and Entiat, were able to wrap up fire operations to a wind blown brush fire near the Lake Chelan Municipal Airport by 2:30 AM Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in at 8:15 PM Monday night, after significant wind gusts caused power lines to strike each other, sending sparks to the ground below- starting the fire.

Fire officials estimate the fire burned 72 acres.

FIRE FACTS:

Brush Fire Near Chelan Airport

-100% Contained at 2:30 AM this morning (Tuesday)

-Fire was called in at 8:15 PM Monday night

-Cause: wind blowing power lines that sparked

-Estimated at 72 Acres

-Power was out and Chelan County PUD Crews worked on restoring power by 2am

-45 firefighters from 4 agencies : Chelan, Manson, Orondo and Entiat

