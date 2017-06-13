[6/13/17] Firefighters Have 100% Containment On Fire Near Airport In Less Than 6 Hours
Chelan firefighters, along with some help from surrounding agencies- Manson, Orondo and Entiat, were able to wrap up fire operations to a wind blown brush fire near the Lake Chelan Municipal Airport by 2:30 AM Tuesday morning.
The fire was called in at 8:15 PM Monday night, after significant wind gusts caused power lines to strike each other, sending sparks to the ground below- starting the fire.
Fire officials estimate the fire burned 72 acres.
FIRE FACTS:
Brush Fire Near Chelan Airport
-100% Contained at 2:30 AM this morning (Tuesday)
-Fire was called in at 8:15 PM Monday night
-Cause: wind blowing power lines that sparked
-Estimated at 72 Acres
-Power was out and Chelan County PUD Crews worked on restoring power by 2am
-45 firefighters from 4 agencies : Chelan, Manson, Orondo and Entiat
**Interview with Chelan Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, is on our website at kozi.com**