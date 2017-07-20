Firefighters Continue Patrolling Canyon Creek Fire Locations Of Smoke

Yesterday, management of the Canyon Creek Fire, near Carlton transferred to a Type 4 Incident Management Team led by Incident Commander Kathleen Russell. The 1,200 acre fire has been contained since Tuesday evening.

The two 20-person crews and strike team of engines that remain are patrolling and extinguishing areas of heat. Two lookouts are supporting firefighters, providing information on locations of smoke within the fire perimeter.

Previous predictions for lightning in the area have changed. The next possible predicted lightning would be next week. Weather in the fire area is expected to be breezy and dry, with warming temperatures through the weekend.

Puffs of smoke will likely be visible in the coming weeks and pockets of vegetation well within the fire perimeter are consumed.

Closures and Evacuations: The level 1 alert has been lifted and highway 153 is open.