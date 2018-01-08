Fire Updates – 3:30 p.m. 8/01

Cougar Creek Fire: 803 acres, located 20 miles northwest of Entiat. The fire continues to burn in heavy timber, snags, and logs in steep inaccessible terrain. Yesterday, crews continued building containment lines around the fire. Crews also are working to improve the existing lines from previous fires in the area. Crews have been monitoring the fire from viewpoints and tracking fire behavior. Winds are expected to push the fire to the south-southeast. Level 2 evacuation for Mad River Road. Community Information Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tonight (Wed) at Entiat Fire Station

Navarre Coulee Fire: Broke out 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Turned over to DNR Wednesday morning, still considered an active fire. Level 2 evacuation for homes on north side of Navarre Coulee between the fire and SR 97A. Level 1 evacuation for homes on Knapp Coulee. Evacuation shelter set up at Chelan High School. SR 971 closed in both directions.