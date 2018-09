Fire Update – 9/04 3 p.m.

Fire officials tell KOZI that ALL evacuation levels on the Cougar Creek Fire have been lifted as of 12 noon today.

Also, the smoke we’re seeing in the area today is coming from the Crescent Mountain Fire.

Cougar Creek Fire: 42,134 acres, 64% contained

Crescent Mtn. Fire: 46,650 acres, 37% contained

McLeod Fire: 22,511 acres, 35% contained