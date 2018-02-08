Fire Update – 8/02/18, 2 pm

Chelan Hills Fire: 1,842 acres, 97% contained. Now in mop up stage.

Cougar Creek Fire: 1,560 acres, no containment level, full containment not expected until fall weather puts it out.

Level 2 evacuation for both sides of Entiat River Road up from Mad River Road. Ardenvoir is NOT affected.

Fire officials say there’s potential for significant fire spread and long-range spotting today.

Navarre Coulee Fire: Broke out 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Turned over to DNR Wed. morning. Still considered an active fire, but efforts are winding down. Evacuations levels downgraded to Level 1 Wednesday afternoon. SR 971 Navarre Coulee Road reopened Wednesday afternoon. No structures lost.

Gilbert Fire: 4,500 acres. Broke out early Saturday morning. Burning at the head of Twisp River.

Closures include: Twisp River Road #4440 from the intersection with Buttermilk Road #43 to the terminus at Roads End Campground

South side Twisp River Roads #4430, #4435, #4440 from the intersection with Buttermilk Road #43 to the end at Twisp River Horsecamp. All trailheads and trails originating from these roads are closed.

Community Meeting scheduled for tonight (Thu) at 6:30 p.m. at Methow Valley Community Center, 201 West Highway 20 in Twisp.