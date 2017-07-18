Fire Officials Expect 95% Containment On Canyon Creek Fire By Tonight

The perimeter of the fire has been surrounded with hand and dozer line. To strengthen containment lines, firefighters are extinguishing heat within 300 feet of firelines around homes and within 75‐ 100 feet of the rest of the fire perimeter. Firefighters anticipate reaching 95% containment by the end of today’s shift.

Okanogan County Public Utility District is working on repairs to the powerline along Highway 153.

Southeast Incident Management Team will transition to a Type 4 incident management team during tomorrow’s shift.

Aspen groves and areas where there are heavy concentrations of fuel that are well within the perimeter may continue to burn over the coming weeks, particularly in the northeast corner of the fire in the Leecher and Canyon Creek drainages. Those areas that can be put out without undue risk to firefighters are being addressed.

“Agency administrators and incident managers put the safety of firefighters and public first, making choices that minimize risk and focusing efforts on areas where firefighters can be the most effective. This includes not exposing the firefighters to risks to put out dense vegetation that poses no threat to the fire perimeter,” said Deputy Incident Commander, Kimiko Nalle.

Last night’s community fire information briefing was well attended and served as an opportunity for Southeast Washington Incident Management Team to express their sincere appreciation of local residents and agencies for their cooperation during the Canyon Creek Fire.

With limited interior burning and no new growth on the Canyon Creek Fire, there have been many questions about the smoke inundating the valley. Much of the smoke is coming from fires in British Columbia Canada, according to the lookout at Leecher Mountain.