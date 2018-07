Fire Activity is just downlake from Field’s Point. Level 2 evacuation in place!

Level 2 evacuation notices are going out to homes along South Lakeshore Road near milepost 7, just downlake from Field’s Point. Chelan County Fire District # 7 and State DNR crews are on scene, with requests for more resources going out. At least one heavy lift helicopter has already been dispatched.

Looks like some winds are heading downlake…..Photo is around Greens Landing