Filing Week Comes To An End, Draws Several Candidates For Several Positions

The official 2017 candidate filing period for the upcoming November General Election closed last Friday at 5PM.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, says some candidates will face off in an August primary..

052217 Filing Week 1 :32 “..to the November election.”

Phyllis Gleasman is the incumbent, Isenhart and Porter are the challengers…

052217 Filing Week 2 :13 “…Jaech and Stan Morse.”

Again, Signorelli the incumbent, Jaech and Morse, the challengers.

There are four positions on the Chelan City Council up for election this fall.

Incumbent Erin McCardle was the only candidate to file for council position #2 and Servando Robledo, who was appointed to position #5, filed as the only candidate to finish out the 2-year term.

Also moving directly to the November General Election: council position 7, vacated by long time council member, Guy Harper, drew two candidates: Rachel Goldie and Dr. Ty Witt.

Chelan City Council position 6 is a different story…

052217 Filing Week 3 :16 “…only on for city council.”

Morehouse is the incumbent, Baker and Hollingsworth are the challengers.

Interestingly, 3 of 4 Entiat City Council members seeking re-election drew challengers.

Incumbent Robert Anderson will face Norman Stenberg and Richard Crump in the August Primary. Incumbent John Alt will face Ryan McDonald in November’s General Election. As will incumbent, Marie Stenberg against Mathew Haapapuro.

Two Chelan School Board members are seeking re-election. Incumbent Lynda Foster drew no challengers, however incumbent Ken Brunner is being challenged by David Rinehart.

Incumbent Manson School Board Member, Jama England, drew no opposition, however Manson School Board incumbent Paul Willard will face challenger, Greg Neff in the November General Election.

The Manson Parks and Recreation Board will see some new faces- incumbents Sarah Cushing and Mary Rios both chose to not seek re-election. Taylor Quigley was the only candidate to file for Sarah Cushing’s position. Lanny Armbruster and Ross Young will face each other in the November General Election for position 3 on the Manson Parks Board being vacated by Mary Rios.

For a complete lest of candidate filing visit the Chelan County Auditors website at http://www.co.chelan.wa.us/elections/pages/list-of-candidates-who-have-filed?parent=Candidate%20Resources