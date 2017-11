Federal Program Offers Help To Ranchers And Farmers With Land Damaged From Wildfire

Marcus Bellisimo, with our sister station, KOHO Radio in Wenatchee, brings this story about a Federal program to help ranchers and farmers who’s lands were damaged by recent wildfires…

110117 Damaged Lands 1:51 “…visit the ncrs webpage.”



The website Marcus mentioned, again, is www.wa.nrcs.usda.gov