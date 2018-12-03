February Accomplished Artist Award goes to ……

The Accomplished Artist Award for FEBRUARY 2018 goes to :

Magnolia Brown has theater in her blood. She comes from a family in the business and has been performing since she was 4 years old. Magnolia is a Junior at Chelan High School and a Running Start student at Wenatchee Valley College, where she is currently enrolled in a Drama Class.

This year she is Vice President of CHS Drama Club. Roles here have included Wendy in Peter Pan, Teen in ByeBye Birdie, Rafiki in Lion King, Muffy in Murder Me Always. Magnolia also volunteers in Mrs.Kunkel’s High School Drama Class. She designed and presented a segment “The Anatomy of a Play”; helping students outline and write their own Musical Plays.

Magnolia’s passion is Broadway. She constantly listens to the latest Musical Play soundtracks and in October she traveled to New York to see Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. After high school Magnolia plans to move to the Big Apple and pursue a career in Theater and Graphic Design!